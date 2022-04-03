StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

AEL stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

