StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.17 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

