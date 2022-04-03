StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

