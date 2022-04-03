StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

