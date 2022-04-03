StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $84,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

