StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

