StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

