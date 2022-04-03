StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

