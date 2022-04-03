StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCM opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

