StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $719.53.

SAM stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,736. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.53.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

