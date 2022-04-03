StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $5,914,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

