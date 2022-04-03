StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE:BRT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $250,855 in the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

