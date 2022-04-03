StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CALM stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $12,323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

