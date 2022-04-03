StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $347,784,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after purchasing an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.