StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE FUN traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 334,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,543. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cedar Fair by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

