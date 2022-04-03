StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

