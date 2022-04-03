StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Century Aluminum stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.
In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
