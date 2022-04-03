StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 247,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 158,054 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

