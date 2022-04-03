StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $288.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.