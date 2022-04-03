StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNHI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

