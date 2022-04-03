StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

