StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

