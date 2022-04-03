StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

