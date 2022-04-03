StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,332. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

