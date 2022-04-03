StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.