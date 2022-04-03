StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

