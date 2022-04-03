StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 38.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 396,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 110,293 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $3,244,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

