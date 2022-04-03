StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 322,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,463. The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

