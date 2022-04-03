StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 1,290,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 179,960 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 99,259 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

