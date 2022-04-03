StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.