StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

