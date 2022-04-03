StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.