StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock remained flat at $$9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 686,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,189. Fossil Group has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $502.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,181,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,232 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

