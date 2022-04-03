StockNews.com Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.00.

GD stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $242.51. 1,004,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

