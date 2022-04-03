StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.67.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

