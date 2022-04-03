StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.26 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.67.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.