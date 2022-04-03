StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GHL. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,568. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.