StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,829. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

