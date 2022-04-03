StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 1,279,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,491. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

