StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

IMMR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,071. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock worth $110,119. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

