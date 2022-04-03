StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,258. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.