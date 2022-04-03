StockNews.com Begins Coverage on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.55. 67,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,641. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.