StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.93 on Thursday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

