StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 228,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,942,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

