StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. 84,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,297. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.