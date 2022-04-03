StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 6,886,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,392. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

