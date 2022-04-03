StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50.
In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
