StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

