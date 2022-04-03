StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 493,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

