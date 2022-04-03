StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,792. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $474.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

