StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUX remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,468,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 341.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 790,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 701,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.