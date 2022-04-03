StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

