StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE NBR traded up $10.56 on Thursday, hitting $163.28. 205,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

